CSPD identifies victims of three fatal crashes that occurred last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) issued press releases identifying the victims of three, separate fatal crashes that occurred in the city last week.

Two of the crashes involved vehicles and pedestrians and the third was a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. CSPD said these three incidents were the there 3rd, 4th, and 5th fatal crashes in the city so far in 2023.

The victim of the 3rd fatal crash has been identified as 68-year-old Marschelle Moss of Colorado Springs. She was involved in an auto/pedestrian crash on Feb. 4 at the intersection of S. Nevada Ave and Southgate Rd./E. Cheyenne Rd. Moss was crossing S. Nevada when she was struck by a truck. She died in the hospital on Feb. 11. CSPD said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in their investigation.

The victim of the 4th fatal crash has been identified as 21-year-old Jaeden Oliver of Colorado Springs. Oliver was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Feb. 6 near N. Academy Blvd. and Entrada Way. CSPD said when they arrived at the accident they found the rider of the motorcycle was dead. Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, CSPD said.

The victim of the 5th fatal crash has been identified as 55-year-old Joseph Rector of Colorado Springs. He was involved in an auto/pedestrian accident on Feb. 8 at the intersection of Fountain Blvd. and Jet Wing Dr. CSPD said when officers arrived on the scene of the accident, they located an adult male who had been struck by multiple vehicles. At this time, no arrested have been made, but CSPD said their investigation is ongoing.