Manitou Springs to start in-house ambulance service next week

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A desire for faster response times is the catalyst behind the town beginning an ambulance service for its own residents, according to a release issued Friday.

The town's fire department will begin providing the service Sunday with six new employees assigned to two ambulances.

Manitou Springs Fire Dept

Each ambulance will have a paramedic and and emergency medical technician, and will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week; the new staff will train and work with existing fire department staff and volunteers.

In the release, Fire Chief John Forsett said: "We would also like to thank American Medical Response and recognize them for their years of service to our community and continued partnership moving forward into the future.”

AMR has recently paid significant fines to Colorado Springs for falling short of response time requirements; the company cited worker shortages as a factor.

According to the release: "The establishment of an EMS Transport Division was solely based on the desire of the Fire Department to provide reliable professional emergency medical care and transport in a significantly reduced response time frame then that currently being provided."