Two road projects at Fort Carson to ease commuters’ travel completed

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- A road improvement project on Fort Carson meant to create easier access for commuters is complete.

According to officials, people coming from Fountain or Pueblo can save time and avoid heavy traffic at Gate 20 by using Gate 19. It's expected to take roughly five minutes from I-25 to gate 19, and about ten minutes to get from Gate 19 to the Wilderness Road roundabout outside of Butts Army Heliport, depending on traffic.

The Fort Carson Essayons Road improvement project included rebuilding, paving, and widening the road from Gate 19 to the intersection at Butts Road. This phase of the project was completed in December 2021.

The Charter Oak Ranch Road project, completed by the Colorado Department of Transportation, replaced the four-way stop at the intersection of Charter Oak Ranch Road and Santa Fe Avenue and the improvement of the road up to Gate 19. The project was deemed important to national defense by the Department of the Army, which led to the joint project with CDOT.

Road maps, Fort Carson

To access gate 19, exit I-25 at mile marker 128 and proceed west on Santa Fe Avenue. Once at the traffic circle take the last exit marked Charter Oak Ranch Road out of the circle and drive up the hill. Gate 19 is at the top of the hill.