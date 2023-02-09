Trial for Colorado Springs man accused of killing wife; Opening statements and witnesses take the stand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, open statements were read in the murder trial for a Colorado Springs man accused of murdering his wife.

In 2019, Jepsy Amaga went missing. Her body's never been found. Her husband, Dane Kallungi, was arrested in the summer of 2021 for her murder.

According to Dane Kallungi's arrest records, Kallungi allegedly confessed to his ex-wife that he strangled Jepsy and buried her near Florrisant.

His ex-wife went to the police. Together, they worked to record Dane's confession.

The trial officially began Tuesday with jury selection and continued Thursday with opening statements. Now, prosecutors are in the process of calling witnesses.

This is a developing story. KRDO has a reporter in the courtroom.

