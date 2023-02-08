Skip to Content
Coloradans now contributing to paid family and medical leave insurance program

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Employers and employees are now contributing to the paid family and medical leave insurance program in Colorado.

Deductions from employees' paychecks have already begun, but you won't be able to cash out on the insurance until 2024.

Colorado voters approved Proposition 118 in Nov. 2020, paving the way for the state-run program.

According to the state, the "FAMLI" program helps ensure all Colorado workers have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or their families during life events that pull them away from their jobs. These include things like having a child or taking care of a loved one with a serious health condition.

While the premium deductions began last month for employees, the first payment employers need to make isn't due until April 30th.

