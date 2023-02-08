Active duty Fort Carson soldier arrested on charges related to having and distributing child porn

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced Wednesday the arrest of an active duty soldier on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The FPD said detectives executed a search warrant on Jan. 12 at a location on Berry Farm Road based on a cyber-tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).

Evidence recovered during that search and further investigation led detectives to obtain an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Josef Smith of Fountain. The FPF said Smith is currently an active-duty soldier with the U.S. Army.

KRDO confirmed with KRDO Smith is stationed at Fort Carson. According to officials with the Army base, Smith has served for nearly seven years. His current assignment is with the 4th Security Force Assistance Brigade.

Smith was arrested Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, and booked in the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The FPD said detectives are seeking the public's assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information about this case. If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at (719) 382-6918.