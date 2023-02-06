Team USA junior athletes celebrate National Get Up Day at Sertich Ice Center with community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, some Team USA junior athletes encouraged members of the community to come out to the Sertich Ice Center for National Get Up Day.

According to U.S. Figure Skating, getting back up after a fall is one of the first things athletes are taught when learning how to skate. That ideology extends beyond the ice, with officials saying, "every time we stumble and have to find our balance, we’re reminded that life can be slippery but we have the strength to Get Up!"

Saturday, some Team USA junior athletes were at the ice center to take photos with attendees and even give some lessons.

Organizers said they hope these events will get people interested in figure skating and also learn the resiliency that comes with the sport.

For more information on We Get Up, click here.