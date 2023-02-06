Colorado gas prices continue to rise while national prices decline

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the rest of the country feels relief at the pump, Colorado's gas prices continue to rise.

According to GasBuddy, the average gasoline price in Colorado Springs rose 13.4 cents within the last week, averaging $3.97/g Monday.

Data from GasBuddy shows current gas prices are the highest for February 6 in the last ten years.

Historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

February 6, 2022: $3.30/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 6, 2021: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 6, 2020: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

February 6, 2019: $1.88/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

February 6, 2018: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.61/g)

February 6, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

February 6, 2016: $1.62/g (U.S. Average: $1.74/g)

February 6, 2015: $1.98/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

February 6, 2014: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.26/g)

February 6, 2013: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $3.55/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Denver- $3.88/g, up 9.3 cents per gallon from last week's $3.78/g.

Fort Collins- $3.95/g, up 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $3.84/g.

Colorado- $3.89/g, up 9.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.79/g.

Colorado has been under a disaster emergency since Dec. 31 due to a statewide fuel shortage. The shortage is due to Suncor, the state's only refinery, shutting down for repairs following extreme cold weather and two fires. Suncor provides between 34% and 40% of the state's fuel.

Trucks are having to travel out-of-state to fill up, with one-way trips roughly five hours.

“Supply has been drastically cut, demand remains high, so prices are going to continue to rise,” explained Eric Liebold, the operations manager for Chief Petroleum. “We are passing those costs along from our suppliers on to our customers.”

Suncor said it's expected to be operational near the end of March. But just as fuel supply increases, Colorado will have to switch to an EPA-mandated summer fuel, which traditionally raises gas prices.

Fuel experts told 13 Investigates last week that Coloradans will most likely not see lower prices at the pump until the fall.

The national average, however, fell by 4.4 cents per gallon last week, averaging at $3.44/g Monday.

GasBuddy data Feb. 6, 2023

GasBuddy reports this drop was the first time in 2023 that the national average price of gasoline saw a weekly decline. This was primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil.

For more information from GasBuddy, click here.