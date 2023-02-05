Missing Indigenous Person Alert sent Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sunday evening.

Joshua Creel has been missing since 5 A.M. on February 3 in Colorado Springs.

Creel is listed as a 41-year-old indigenous man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds.

CBI says Creel recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde. He was last seen wearing black quilted pants, a coat, and galaxy-themed shoes.

Creel reportedly suffers from a cognitive condition and needs medication.