today at 5:52 PM
Published 5:51 PM

Missing Indigenous Person Alert sent Sunday

CBI

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- A Missing Indigenous Person Alert was sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Sunday evening.

Joshua Creel has been missing since 5 A.M. on February 3 in Colorado Springs.

Creel is listed as a 41-year-old indigenous man, standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weighing 175 pounds.

CBI says Creel recently shaved his beard and dyed his hair platinum blonde. He was last seen wearing black quilted pants, a coat, and galaxy-themed shoes.

Creel reportedly suffers from a cognitive condition and needs medication.

KRDO News

