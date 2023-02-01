Skip to Content
Investigation into sexual misconduct involving former District 70 middle school coach

PCSO

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway into possible sexual misconduct involving a former middle school volleyball coach.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, a former volleyball coach and paraprofessional with Pueblo County School District 70 is being investigated for a sexual assault of a student.

The sheriff's office said the man, whose identity has not been released, worked with the district between August 2021 and November 2022. KRDO spoke with D70 officials who confirmed he worked at Vineland Middle School.

Detectives are investigating the "sexual assault of a student and the potential grooming of other students."

According to the PCSO, the man communicated with students through social media. Detectives believe there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (719) 583-6400 or after-hours and on weekends call (719) 583-6250.

No arrests have been made at this time.

