Dutch Clark Stadium to receive renovations and upgrades

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo City School District 60 and the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) announced Wednesday that Dutch Clark Stadium is slated to receive $5.2 million in improvements that will "breath new life and longevity in this hub of community activity."

According to the PURA, the stadium will go through two phases of renovations and improvements funded by $5.2 million in tax increment financing generated from PURA’s St. Charles Urban Renewal district.

Phase one of the project includes site improvements that promote safety and accessibility. The parking lot will be regraded and repaved, sidewalks will be installed around the perimeter of the lot, and lighting will be added for evening events, according to the PURA.

The PURA also said stadium stairs will be reconditioned and textured to provide easier mobility and a retaining wall will be constructed to stabilize the lower road that leads to the main locker rooms. An "entry feature" will also be added to welcome visitors to the stadium.

The first phase of the project will cost $3.4 million.

According to the PURA, phase two will include renovations and upgrades to the press boxes, home and visitor locker rooms, and office and storage areas will be added for announcers, athletes, and faculty members. All public restrooms throughout the stadium will also "undergo a facelift."

Phase two of the project will cost $1.8 million.

The PURA said work is slated to begin in April 2023, with anticipated completion by fall 2024.

The new logo

In conjunction with these improvements, Pueblo School District 60 is also launching a new logo for Dutch Clark Stadium. The PURA said the logo is designed to reflect the storied past of the Stadium that was established in 1950. The mark is synonymous with a photo taken in 1934 of Dutch Clark’s profile that was featured in LIFE Magazine. A nod to the stadium skyline is also reflected in his classic leather helmet, and the blue and gold colors represent the dependability and values of Pueblo City Schools.

To learn more about the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority, visit: https://puebloura.org./.