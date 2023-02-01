Colorado State Patrol responded to more than 31,000 calls for road rage drivers

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Data provided by Colorado State Patrol showed troopers responded to nearly 31,000 calls related to road rage or aggressive driving in 2022.

According to CSP, emergency dispatchers answered 57,899 calls, with 54% (31,760) related to road rage or aggressive driving. In 2021, there were 30,347 road rage reports.

“If someone cuts you off, tailgates, or makes a rude gesture, you may be tempted to get even but just don’t. No one ever thinks anger will turn to violence, but it can and it does,” said Chief Matthew C. Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Your best response is to keep your composure, let the aggressive driver move on, and do not engage. It’s simply not worth your energy or the risk.”

While many behaviors indicate aggressive driving or a road rage situation, CSP said some of the most notable behaviors include:

Tailgating

Honking in anger

Making angry gestures

Passing on the right

Showing a weapon

Excessive Speeding

Weaving in and out of traffic

Getting out of the vehicle to confront another driver

Someone trying to block another vehicle from changing lanes or running red lights is another extremely dangerous situation.

If you see these behaviors you are encouraged to find a safe spot to pull over and call CSP at 277 with a description and location of the vehicle.