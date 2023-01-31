Stolen vehicle out of Denver found in Pueblo, one man in custody

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man after he was found driving a stolen vehicle.

On Jan. 28 at 12:35 p.m., officers recognized a black Kia Soul in the 1400 block of E. Routt Ave. that was reported stolen out of Denver.

According to the PPD, when officers tried contacting the driver, the vehicle sped away. While fleeing from officers, the driver collided with a marked police cruiser.

Officers lost the vehicle, but then found it unoccupied in the 900 block of E. Abriendo Ave. While searching the area for the driver, officers found him hiding in a nearby yard.

The suspect, 51-year-old Antonio Cano, was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center for aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicle eluding, reckless driving, and driving under restraint (DUR).