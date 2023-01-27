Petition against changes to school hours starts for Colorado Springs Academy District 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A petition that started the day after Academy School District 20 approved new school start times despite widespread parental opposition, had collected nearly 1,200 signatures as of noon Friday.

Lindsey Jensen started the online petition Wednesday on the change.org website; the petition's title is "Stop D20 From Changing School Start/End Times for 2023-24 School Year."

Many parents strongly object to the changes approved by the school board Tuesday night, citing perceived negative impacts such as adjusting work schedules, longer childcare costs, juggling transportation schedules and after-school activities, and interfering with quality family time.

Critics also say that the new hours will be even more difficult for single-parent families to adjust to.

Parents opposed to the plan also have created a website -- http://figuresomethingelseout.com -- explaining their concerns and advising other opponents to contact the school board and school officials.