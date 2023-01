As of now, the fire is not spreading and is not threatening any structures. Hancock blvd. is closed from Fountain to Union. We will keep you updated on this situation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a large fire at slash/debris pile, a little after 6:00 this morning.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.