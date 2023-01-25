Registration now open for Colorado Springs spring adult sports leagues

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) -- Registration is now open for spring adult sports leagues in Colorado Springs.

Spring sports offered for adults and seniors include basketball, softball, volleyball, and flag football.

The City of Colorado Springs said more than 35,000 adults participate in adult sports leagues at various locations throughout the city.

Registration for adult sports leagues can be done online or at the Sports Office at 1315 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Registrations are taken by team and on a first-come basis. A list of "free agents" is also kept and teams and put together from those lists.

For more information on Colorado Springs adult sports leagues and to register, visit: https://coloradosprings.gov/sports-office/page/adult-sports