Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 4:05 PM
Published 4:03 PM

Pueblo SWAT team arrests man late Tuesday night following standoff

PPD

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday night, just after 9 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a home in the 300 block of W. 20th St. on a report of a domestic fight.

Responding officers spoke to an individual who said they had been assaulted by 32-year-old Micahel Norris Jr. The victim said Norris had also tried to stab them and there were several other people in the house with Norris. Officers could see people looking out of the windows of the house but they would not come out.

The PPD said sometime after 10 p.m. people began exiting the home but Norris would not come out.

A search warrant was later obtained for the residence and PPD SWAT members entered the home just before 2 a.m. Norris was then taken into custody without incident, the PPD said.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content