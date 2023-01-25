Pueblo Police searching for stabbing suspect that attacked victim on Prairie Ave.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a stabbing suspect that seemingly attacked a random person who was walking down Prairie Ave. in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The PPD said officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Alma Ave. around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning on a reported stabbing.

The victim told officers that he was walking down Prairie Ave. when he encountered a man walking in front of him and yelling to himself. The victim said he attempted to cross the street but the man followed him and make threatening statements.

The PPD said the suspect then began chasing the victim. At that time, the victim defended himself with an expandable baton. At some point during the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the arm.

According to the PPD, the victim described the suspect as White or Hispanic, 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'8" tall, 160 pounds, bald head, and possibly small tattoos on his face. He was wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information on this incident or the suspect, you are encouraged to

contact the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502. If you would like to remain

anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or

www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be

eligible for a cash reward.