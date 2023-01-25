Missing Indigenous Person Alert: 17-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation released Wednesday evening a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 17-year-old in Colorado Springs.

According to the CBI, Kayleen Savage was last seen on Jan. 23 at 6:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of Starlight Circle.

She was wearing ripped blue jeans, a red sweater, a black zip-up jacket with a white logo, and red and white Jordan's 6 retro tennis shoes.

Savage is described as having brown eyes, brown hair, 5'02", and 95 lbs. According to the CBI, she has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that says "purpose."

Her tribal affiliation is Mandan, Hidatsha, and Arikara.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or 911.