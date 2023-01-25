Colorado Springs’ iconic ‘Michelle’s’ sign missing; $1,000 reward offered for return

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A colorful sign on the facade of a downtown candy and ice cream shop for 55 years has mysteriously disappeared from its storage site, and a reward is being offered for its return.

The Downtown Development Authority posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that it's offering a reward of $1,000 for recovery of the iconic Michelle's sign.

"The Michelle’s sign had been removed by a signage company from its original location at 122 N. Tejon St. to make way for a new business sign at that location," the DDA posted. "The iconic sign, which weighs several hundred pounds, is believed to have gone missing in late November 2022 from the storage lot of an east side Colorado Springs sign shop. It is rusted, with broken bulbs and in poor condition overall."

According to the post, the DDA and the owner of the building that housed Michelle's are considering a project to restore the sign and display it elsewhere downtown.

The sign was taken down in 2007 when the business closed; a new business recently opened in the original space.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the sign, should send an email to info@downtowncs.com or call 719-886-0088.