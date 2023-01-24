Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family.

Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.

After more than 100 days in the shelter, a Cañon City woman saw Daisy's post online and knew she could offer her the perfect home.

"Thank you so much for posting this," Tammy Vigil from Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment said to 9News. "Daisy got adopted today! Your story no doubt helped find her a good home! A lady drove two-and-a-half hours from Cañon City to adopt Daisy and she lives on two acres of property! We’re so happy for this sweet girl to have someone who really wanted her, especially after being at the shelter for so long."

Daisy's now with her new family and happily adjusting to her forever home.

To learn more about the Denver Animal Shelter, click here.