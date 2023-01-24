Colorado Springs police investigate armed robbery reported on northeast side of city

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway following a reported armed robbery near Dublin Blvd. and Austin Bluffs Pkwy.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. at 10:05 p.m. Monday regarding an armed robbery call for service.

Police weren't able to find the suspects involved.

According to CSPD, no injuries were reported.