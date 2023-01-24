Academy District 20 finalizes new school start times for 2023-24 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs' largest school district is changing school start/end times for the 2023-24 school year.

The district released a statement Tuesday announcing that the changes had been approved following a presentation to the Board of Education last week.

The statement from the district said the new start/end times follow a three-tier schedule, adding that by starting/ending each level at its own time, the district will adhere to and follow best practices regarding adolescent sleep time. The statement also said that these changes will create sustainability for the district's transportation system and maximize efficiency.

The proposed new times are as follows:

Elementary School: 7:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Middle School 8:50 a.m. - 3:55 p.m.* *(Challenger Middle School (CMS): 8:20 a.m. - 3:25 p.m. CMS shares the Black Forest bus transportation with Pine Creek High School due to the density of riders from the Black Forest.)

High School 8:10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.

The district said the 40 minutes between start times is the minimum time needed for buses to run routes. They added that they understand this is a significant change and presents a variety of challenges to family schedules, work schedules, and before/after school activities. The district is therefore exploring strategies to help mitigate the impacts of these challenges and will share more information about that in the coming days/weeks.

For more information on these changes, visit: https://www.asd20.org/calendar-task-force/