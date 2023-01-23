CSFD evacuating 55+ apartments due to power outage

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is evacuating an apartment building on the west side of town that caters to seniors Monday night due to a power outage in the building.

CSFD said the power will be out at the Regency Tower 55+ apartment for the next two days. The fire department is evacuating the entire building and assisting non-mobile residents down from the upper floors.

The building is located at 921 Green Star Dr. in Colorado Springs. This is on the west side of town off of 8th Street.

CSFD said they have 25 firefighters on scene assisting with the evacuation.

KRDO has a crew on scene working to gather information and we will update this article once we know more.