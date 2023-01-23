Colorado’s gender-affirming care insurance coverage guide now available

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting in January, Colorado becomes the first state to explicitly include gender-affirming care services through a health insurance plan for essential health benefits (EHBs).

The gender-affirming care coverage establishes essential health benefits within the state for commercial plans. That means in 2023, individual health care insurance plans and small group plans must cover these services.

The center for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the new plan in October 2021. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the benefits that will be considered essential include face tightening, breast and chest reduction and construction, facial bone remodeling, eye, and lid modifications, and laser hair removal.

To help better understand the new coverage, the Division of Insurance developed a guide. To learn more, click here.

For any questions, contact the Consumer Services Team for assistance: 303-894-7490 / DORA_Insurance@state.co.us / File a Complaint.