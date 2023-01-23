Colorado Springs City Council gives tentative approval to 252-unit southeast side housing complex that requires $6 million in infrastructure upgrades

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A proposed project to turn a long-blighted area into an apartment and townhome project advanced to the next step during a work session of the City Council Monday.

The project, known as Hancock Commons, would build 180 apartments for rent and 72 townhomes for sale; the proposal offers the housing at market rates and is not an affordable project.

City of Colorado Springs

Also required for the project is a realignment of Hancock Expressway, east of Chelton Road, where a a sharp curve cuts through the 25-acre proposed complex site; the realignment would create a new intersection at Hancock and Chelton that will improve traffic flow and safety for residents going in and out of the complex.

Other infrastructure improvements needed include demolishing the old section of the expressway, and reduce flash flooding in the area by upgrading a drainage channel to the south and creating several stormwater retention ponds.

City of Colorado Springs

The improvements will cost between $5.5 million and $6.5 million, to be fronted by the developer and reimbursed through future tax revenue once the project is completed; the project also would include some commercial and retail space.

Initially, the improvements were estimated to cost $4.8 million but have become more expensive because of pandemic-related supply chain issues with construction materials.

City of Colorado Springs

The council expects its first vote on the project in two weeks, including approval of an Urban Renewal designation that would provide state funding for removing blight in he area.