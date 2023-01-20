Pueblo police looking for missing child

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking help from the community to locate 9-year-old Shaikym Sennette.

PPD says that Shaikym did not return home from school on January 19, 2023, and is known to stay in the area close to home which is located in the 1000 block of Cedar St.

PPD says that he is also known to frequent the area of Bessemer Park's Playground.

According to PPD, Shaikym is possibly wearing a red/grey jacket with gree crocs.

Officers have not yet been able to locate Shaikym, and there is no information as to where he might be.

If you have any information please call PPD dispatch.