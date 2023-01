The driver led state troopers down I-25 and ended up in a small tunnel that connects a frontage road to I-25. When troopers approached the truck, it was empty. The truck also turned out to be stolen. It has since been towed from the scene.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect ran from State Patrol after a traffic stop earlier this week.

