CSU Pueblo joins network that provides aid to undocumented migrant students

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The university is the newest member of TheDream.US, an organization that provides scholarship opportunities and other funding to cover tuition and fees. They are also the first Colorado institution outside of Denver to join.

“We are excited to partner with Colorado State University Pueblo in supporting Colorado Dreamers in their college and career aspirations,” President of TheDream.US Candy Marshall said. “Despite the many obstacles they face, these immigrant students continue to persevere and work hard to achieve their education and career goals. Their successes are proof that expanding Dreamers’ access to higher education and career opportunities is good for our country’s economic growth. We are grateful to Colorado State University Pueblo, and our other Partner Colleges across the United States, for giving our immigrant youth the opportunity to pursue a college education and contribute to the future of America.”

Dreamers will be able to attend CSU Pueblo using scholarships from TheDream.US, but only if they have no access to federal aid and limited access to state aid. Applications are open now.