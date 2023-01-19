Colorado Parks and Wildlife hears public comment on wolf reintroduction plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks & Wildlife is holding its first public hearing Thursday on last month's proposed plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the wild.

Public comment is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. during this week's CPW Commission meeting at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs.

Nearly 30 people have registered to speak for and against the plan, with 3 minutes allotted for each citizen and more for local elected leaders.

Public feedback, Thursday and in future hearings across the state, will be factored into the plan's final version.

Colorado voters approved establishing a wolf reintroduction plan in November 2020, and CPW is working on the plan that will include compensation to ranchers and other private landowners who may lose livestock to wolves.

This week's meeting is believed to be the commission's first meeting in Colorado Springs since 2014.

Prior to the public hearing, the commission will hear from a stakeholder group of activists on both sides of the issue.