Tips from public help identify wanted suspects and lead to arrests

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has been looking for two suspects since Jan. 10 when deputies contacted them in an industrial area of Cimarron Hills in unincorporated El Paso County.

The EPCSO reported that deputies spotted the suspects wearing ballistic gear and sleeping inside a vehicle with no license plates. When they contacted the suspects, they awoke suddenly, started the vehicle, ran over a fence, and fled through a parking lot.

A body camera picture of the suspects was released and the Sheriff's Office asked the public for help identifying the suspects.

The EPCSO said they received information over the next several days that led to the suspects being identified as 48-year-old Aaron Miller and 45-year-old Darlene Griffith.

On Jan. 16, members of the Metro Fugitive Unit (MFU) located the suspects living in a motor home at an address within the city limits of Colorado Springs.  The Colorado Springs Police Department's Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) was requested to assist in apprehending the suspects.  Griffith surrendered without incident. Miller briefly barricaded inside the motor home but eventually surrendered to the TEU.

The EPCSO said Miller was booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous Felony, Misdemeanor, and traffic-related charges. Griffith was also booked into the El Paso County Jail on numerous Felony, Misdemeanor, and traffic-related charges.

