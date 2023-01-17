Skip to Content
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning

TODAY: WEATHER ALERT: Mostly cloudy and breezy for the first half of the day. Temps in the 30's and 40's. Rain/snow will be spotty along I-25 and foothills after 4pm before a transition to heavy snow overnight Tuesday to Wednesday morning.

EXTENDED:  Partial clearing Wed night with overnight lows in the teens. Thursday will feature cloudy skies and cold temps in the 20's and 30's before our next chance of snow arrives Thursday night-Friday.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

