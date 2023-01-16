Winter weather Tuesday night and Wednesday

Sunny and mild today... but winter weather returns Tuesday night and Wednesday.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Winter weather returns for Tuesday evening... and the snow will intensify Wednesday. The heaviest accumulations will be to the north of downtown Colorado Springs and across the Palmer Divide. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the 30s. Most of the snow will come to an end by Wednesday night. We'll see another shot for some snow on Friday.