Pueblo residents invited to join annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day CommUnity March

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Pueblo Branch #4005 is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day CommUnity March Monday, Jan. 16.

The 2023 march theme is ‘We Can’t Wait, the Time is Now to be Impactful!’

“The NAACP Pueblo Branch is excited about this year’s event, and we encourage the community to join in bringing awareness to the significance of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday,” stated NAACP Pueblo Branch President Roxana Mack.

This march is in partnership with the Pueblo Ministerial Fellowship, El Pueblo History Museum, and the City of Pueblo.

The march begins at noon at Rawlings Library at 100 E. Abriendo Ave. and proceed down Union Ave. to the El Pueblo Museum, at 301 N. Union Ave. for a program.

Following the march, people are invited to participate in a downtown clean-up project.

