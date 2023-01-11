Two barricaded suspects trigger shelter in place order in Security-Widefield

EL PASO COUNTY, Co (KRDO) -- Two people were taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off in Security-Widefield Wednesday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a search warrant in the 600 block of Rowe Ln. around 12:30 p.m. That led to a barricaded situation, forcing a shelter in place for nearby residents within a quarter of a mile.

That affected two nearby schools, Webster Elementary School and Mesa Ridge High School. Both schools were placed on a secure perimeter.

At 2:33 p.m., the sheriff's office reported one wanted felon surrendered. However, another remains barricaded inside the home and remains "uncooperative."

By 5:07 p.m., the EPCSO said the second suspect had been taken into custody and the scene was clear. The 600 block of Rowe Lane was reopened and the secure perimeter status for the schools was lifted.

This is a developing story.