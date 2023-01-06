Teller County father suspect in murder-suicide involving his 5-year-old son

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to investigators, a missed court-ordered child exchange in Teller County ended in a murder-suicide.

On Jan. 4, the Teller County Sheriff's Office was notified that a father had missed his court-ordered child exchange time that regularly took place at the TCSO parking lot. Deputies began searching for the father, identified as William Brueche.

According to the sheriff's office, Brueche wasn't at his home. He also wasn't found in the local area that night.

After gathering information about possible information, deputies continued searching for Brueche.

On Jan. 5 at 12:05 p.m., the TCSO received a 911 call about an unconscious male in a pickup truck in Florissant. Investigators confirmed it was Brueche's vehicle.

At the scene, deputies found Brueche dead inside the vehicle along with the body of his five-year-old son Liam Brueche.

Detectives with the TCSO, along with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, determined this was a murder-suicide.