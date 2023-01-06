Skip to Content
Police investigate overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating an overnight disturbance in East Colorado Springs.

Friday, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call around 1 a.m. for shots fired near the intersection of N. Academy Blvd. and Constitution Ave.

At the scene, police said officers couldn't locate the individuals involved.

Police said there were no damages or injuries following the incident.

This is a developing story.

