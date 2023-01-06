Custer County Jail permanently closes, inmates to be housed in nearby county

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Custer County Jail closed its doors permanently Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office, the Custer County Commissioners unanimously voted on Dec. 29, 2022, to adopt Custer County Resolution 22-30, which officiated the closure of the jail.

The sheriff's office said there were three factors leading to this decision; the current condition and design of the jail, the cost per day of housing an inmate/detainee, and anticipated unfunded mandates that are expected to be adopted by the legislature in this session.

According to the CCSO, the jail doesn't meet the current desired safety requirements. This year, the sheriff's office said it would need to make expansive upgrades in the air handling systems, purchase a body scanner to detect contraband and upgrade the wall construction in the booking room.

During that vote, commissioners approved an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) with the Fremont County Jail to begin housing Custer County inmates/detainees. The sheriff's office said the Fremont County Jail was selected based on distance and services provided.

According to the CCSO, the cost to run the jail was projected to increase to $1 million in 2023. The sheriff's office said the projected cost of running the jail per night per inmate would be $951. Comparatively, the CCSO said the contract with Fremont County will be $120 a night.

The sheriff's office said the cheapest estimation it received to build a stand-alone jail with 25 beds would cost $5 million. The CCSO said the engineering firm that provided that estimate recommends waiting to design a jail until after the new legislation is passed in the summer of 2023.

Regarding employees, the sheriff's office four of the seven detention deputies accepted offers to attend the police academy starting in late January. Once graduated, they will be fully staffed on patrol. One of the remaining detention deputies will become the new court security bailiff.

The two other deputies will be responsible for shuttling detainees to and from the Fremont County Jail to court. They will each work half the week.

The CCSO said at some point in the future, Custer County residents might decide to build a new jail when the demand for jail beds is greater in the community.

