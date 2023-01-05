National Western Stock Show parade returns to Denver for first time since COVID-19 pandemic

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the National Western Stock Show parade will return to downtown Denver.

According to our news partners at 9News, the parade is the traditional kickoff to the National Western Stock Show, which is 16 days of rodeos, family shows, activities, and agricultural trade.

This year marks the first time since 2020 that longhorn cattle, horses, and wagons will parade down the streets of downtown Denver.

This year's parade is set to begin at noon Thursday at Union Station. The 2023 grand marshal is Dr. Temple Grandin, a Colorado State University professor of animal science and a renowned author and speaker.

