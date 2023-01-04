EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect involved in serious crash in stolen vehicle, second suspect still at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One suspect who was involved in a serious crash late Tuesday night has been apprehended but a second suspect remains at large.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO), deputies were in the area of South Powers Blvd. and Milton E. Proby Pkwy. Tuesday night when they initiated a traffic stop on a stolen white Chevrolet Colorado truck. The truck did not stop and ran a red light. The EPCSO said at that time a sergeant called off a pursuit due to safety concerns with traffic in the area.

A short time later, just before midnight, two other deputies spotted the vehicle on Powers Blvd., near Airport Rd. When they attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, the driver moved into oncoming traffic on Powers and caused a head-on collision with a jeep.

The EPCSO said the driver of the stolen vehicle and a passenger fled the scene on foot while another passenger remained at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Springs Police Department assisted in the search for the suspects and were able to locate one of them, identified as 26-year-old Chase Sellers. Both Sellers and the passenger who remained at the scene suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sellers is facing the following charges: first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, theft of a license plate, eluding, and obstructing a peace officer.

The second suspect who fled the scene of the crash has been identified as 34-year-old Kenneth Kaufman-Magallenez. He is still at large and is wanted for felony and misdemeanor crimes.

Anyone with information as to Kaufman-Magallenez's whereabouts is asked to contact the EPCSO through either their non-emergency line, 719-390-5555, or thier Tip Line, 719-520-7777.