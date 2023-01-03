Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after a vehicle was found engulfed in flames near Monument Valley Parking Lot on Sunday.

Colorado Springs Police Department and ColoradoSprings Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of N. Cascade Ave., just after 10 p.m.

According to the police, the fire started intentionally, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police said officers found probable cause to arrest Elton Duncan in connection to the incident.

That same day, police said officers found Duncan at another location where he was taken into custody without incident.