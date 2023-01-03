Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:32 AM

Man taken into custody after vehicle fire near Monument Valley Parking Lot

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after a vehicle was found engulfed in flames near Monument Valley Parking Lot on Sunday.

Colorado Springs Police Department and ColoradoSprings Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire in the 1800 block of N. Cascade Ave., just after 10 p.m.

According to the police, the fire started intentionally, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Police said officers found probable cause to arrest Elton Duncan in connection to the incident.

That same day, police said officers found Duncan at another location where he was taken into custody without incident.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Producer for KRDO.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content