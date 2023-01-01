It’s 2023: Breaking down the Colorado laws now in effect

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The start of 2023 marks the start of multiple Colorado laws that could change the way you shop, work and even eat.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, state law requires all stores in Colorado to charge customers ten cents for every plastic or paper bag they provide.

A complete ban of single-use plastic bags statewide will start in 2024, but Walmart is getting a head start.

Signs in Walmart stores are breaking the news to shoppers that no plastic or paper bags are available for purchase -- only reusable bags.

Inside grocery stores, state law is also impacting stock on the shelves.

Newly enacted state law is changing the confinement standards of egg-laying hens. By 2025, the law will require all hens to be cage-free, but the first step is already in effect. From 2023 on, every hen must have at least one square foot of floor space in their cage.

The law is putting strain on shoppers and businesses already struggling to keep up with the rising prices of eggs, all while many shelves allocated for eggs, are bare.

However, as the price of products like eggs goes up, the state's minimum wage is going up by $1.09.

Colorado minimum wage now sits at $13.65 for regular employees and $10.63 for tipped employees.

In addition to these, notable laws like the body camera rollout for law enforcement and data privacy law will kick in when the state fiscal year starts on July 1st.