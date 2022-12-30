Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:43 AM

Denver’s minimum wage increases more than a dollar Jan. 1

MGN

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver's minimum wage will increase to $17.29 per hour starting Jan. 1, a $1.42 per hour increase, according to 9NEWS. Currently, the city's minimum wage is $15.87 per hour.

Annual adjustments on the city's minimum wage depend on calculations made at the Department of Finance. According to City Auditor Timothy O'Brien, the $1.42 increase is in response to the rising prices in the city.

The statewide's minimum wage will increase from $12.65 per hour to $13.65 per hour on Jan. 1, nearly 2.5 times higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

According to RentCafe, the cost of living in Denver is 12% higher than the national average.

"It is time to get the word out now," O'Brien said. "It’s time for employers to update their payrolls and workers to watch their paychecks."

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content