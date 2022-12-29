El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, hundreds of Colorado drivers are expected to be on the road for the New Year's celebration this week. Troopers want to remind drivers that the law doesn't care how you "feel," no matter what substance impairs you. This year, drivers should arrange for a sober ride if they plan to consume when celebrating the New Year.

In December 2021, state patrol reported troopers issuing 388 citations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. More than 40 investigations were conducted for fatal or injury crashes caused by impaired driving, state patrol reported.

“Historically December is a busy month for law enforcement due to poor decision-making at holiday parties which leads to impaired drivers on Colorado’s highways and community streets,” explains Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “When you fail to call a rideshare or a sober friend, you endanger every motorist and pedestrian on your path home.”

State patrol said intoxicated drivers will often coast between lanes and even occasionally hovers over a lane line, potentially leading to a head-on collision and putting other drivers in danger.

Top five counties for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes from January 2022 through June 2022:

El Paso County 39 Larimer County 37 Weld County 31 Adams County 22 Jefferson County 21 Total 150 Colorado State Patrol Stats

According to state patrol, troopers reported that the at-fault drivers were not wearing a seat belt 63% of the time of these DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes.

“We want you to live to celebrate the holidays,” states Col. Matthew C. Packard. “If you are going out, get a sober ride.”