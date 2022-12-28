Polis administration announces funding for wildlife mitigation highway projects

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Polis administration has announced where new funding for wildlife mitigation projects across Colorado will go.

This past summer, Gov. Polis signed a new law, SB22-151, the Safe Passage for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists, that authorizes general funds to be used for wildlife mitigation projects. According to a release from the governor's office, under the Polis administration, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), and Colorado Wildlife and Transportation Alliance (CWTA) have worked together to identify seven projects that will provide safe road crossings for wildlife connectivity and reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.

Wildlife crossing projects that have already been completed in Colorado or are currently being constructed include the US160 Wildlife Crossing Project, the I-25 South Gap project which includes four wildlife crossings, the I-70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lane Project which will include six wildlife underpasses and other protections, and the I-70 Floyd Hill Project which will include wildlife protections and habitat restoration.

The seven projects that will receive funding through SB22-151.

Central Colorado

$500,000 - US Highway 285 near Conifer, installation of wildlife fencing

Southeast Colorado

$750,000 - I-25 Raton Pass, design of wildlife crossings and fencing

$500,000 - CO Highway 115 at Rock Creek south of Colorado Springs, installation of wildlife fencing

Northwest Colorado

$750,000 - I-70 East Vail Pass, design of wildlife crossings and fencing

$150,000 - CO 13 north of Craig, installation of radar detection

$325,000 - CO 13 north of Craig, construction of wildlife mitigation features

Southwest Colorado

$500,000 - US 550 north of Ridgway, construction of wildlife underpass and fencing