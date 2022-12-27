Where have all the workers gone?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question many of us have asked or wondered about when the lobby of our favorite restaurant is closed, or a business closes early or has reduced hours and limited operations, or a library closes due to a staff shortage.

What happened to all of the workers who have left their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic?

It's a situation that frustrates many of us, and has us asking whether it's temporary or permanent.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 recently spoke with John Dorer, CEO of eb3.work, a company that for 20 years has helped employers hire for hard-to-fill vacancies and recruit immigrants to fill positions.

Dorer said that little data is available on what became of workers who left their jobs during the pandemic, but that several factors are negatively impacting the labor market now.

"Some left the restaurant industry out of fear of working too close to people during COVID," he explained. "But we also had 500,000 workers who died of COVID, and we have more people retiring. Some got training to do other things, have plans to move on, maybe finish school, a number of different things.

A major factor, Dorer said, is the lack of immigrants who normally would fill vacancies for unskilled positions -- such as in support positions for the restaurant and hospitality industries -- because of the closure of U.S. embassies at the start of the pandemic.

"The normal flow of temporary and permanent workers that would normally be coming in, stopped," he said. "That created a huge shortage of available workers. Some embassies have a yearlong backlog of processing requests for work permits and VISAs. Foreign national immigrants (comprise) 30% to 40% of the hospitality industry. Most countries faced with our labor market allow more immigration, but we're not doing it here."

Dorer said that the trend of employers paying more to retain employees -- and passing some of those costs on to customers, which contributes to inflation -- will continue until the labor supply increases.

"It may take people pressuring Congress to pass immigration reform," he said.

The recent wave of migrants coming into the U.S. from other countries doesn't represent a potential labor source, Dorer added.

"I can tell you that the penalties for employers who have unauthorized workers is very high," he said. "Most employers of any size or reputation will avoid that. Migrants could declare asylum and get temporary works permits but the backlog at embassies remains."