Texas man identified as homicide victim found dead in a truck on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released the name of the victim found dead in a truck on I-25 near the MLK Bypass in Colorado Springs.

On Dec. 20, police received reports of a "suspicious vehicle" parked on the lefthand side of southbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body inside a gray, four-door truck.

Two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed near S. Nevada for most of the day while police investigated the scene.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office completed the autopsy and identified the victim as 30-year-old Ivan Maldonado of Dallas, Texas.

While the official cause of death hasn't been released, police are investigating Maldonado's death as a homicide. At this time, no arrests have been made.

CSPD said this is the 53rd homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs so far in 2022. This time last year, CSPD had investigated 43 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.