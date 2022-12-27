Colorado Bureau of Investigation launches Missing Indigenous Person Alert

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recent legislation passed in Colorado expands the investigation of missing and murdered Indigenous peoples cases, including the creation of a new Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) through the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The new alert will go live on Dec. 30, 2022.

According to the CBI, the requirements of the new MIPA are:

The CBI will be responsible for the issuance of all alerts at the request of local law enforcement through its existing alerting system.

The criteria include the following: The missing person must have an active entry in CCIC/NCIC. The person must be Indigenous. (The CBI will accept whatever information can reasonably be provided.) There must be enough information available to believe that the issuance of an alert will aid in the recovery of the missing person. The request for an alert must come from law enforcement.



The CBI said the legislation also requires a law enforcement agency that receives a report of a missing Indigenous person to notify the CBI within eight hours of a report of a missing adult or within two hours of a report of a missing child.

If an incident involves an abducted Indigenous child a statewide AMBER Alert will be issued if the alert criteria are met.

According to the CBI, once a MIPA is activated, Colorado law enforcement will be notified electronically, while the media, stakeholders, and others may distribute the information via email and text to its current list of alert subscribers. In addition to notifying the media and asking them to distribute to their audiences, the CBI will coordinate with the Colorado Department of Transportation to display known vehicle information on the Variable Message Signs across the state, as available.

To receive alert notifications please email: cdps_cbi_missing@state.co.us

Colorado now joins the State of Washington in offering an alert for missing Indigenous persons for law enforcement to access.