80 pregnant cows stolen from rancher in Springfield; reward offered for information

BACA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are investigating the theft of 80 pregnant cows last week from a rancher near Springfield in the southeastern corner of Colorado.

The rancher, Steve McEndree, told KRDO that the cattle have a value of at least $100,000.

Baca County

"A nice two semi-loads of our mama cows are gone," he posted on his Facebook page after discovering the theft. "After much looking, it's pretty apparent that someone took advantage of their location near the corrals and went for an easy payday. We are not looking for sympathy but want everyone to be aware that this is happening in our community. Watch out for unknown semi-trucks and cattle trailers! Watch out for unknown pickups on our back roads!"

Facebook

The Baca County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado Cattleman's Association are investigating the matter; the cows are described as black in color and have "S JM" (connected) or "Lazy TC" (connected by a quarter-circle) brands on their left hips, along with blue "Y-Tex" ear tags.

Facebook

The Colorado Operation Livestock Thief program is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the conviction of a suspect or suspects; authorities in surrounding states have been notified, as well.

Anyone with information about the stolen cattle should contact the Baca County Sheriff’s office at 719-523-6677.

KRDO

In November 2021, KRDO reported on a dozen cattle stolen over a three-week period from ranches and pastures near the town of Hoehne, in Las Animas County -- 120 miles west of Springfield -- but it's unclear whether any suspects were identified or caught, or whether the same thieves could be involved in both cases.