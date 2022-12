PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Public Transportation says that as of 2:05 p.m., I-25 southbound in Pueblo is closed due to a crash.

The highway is shut down between US 50 and Exit 99B at mile point 100. CDOT says to expect delays when traveling through the area and if possible, seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.